WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump campaigns in Wisconsin, Minnesota at MAGA rallies

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold Make America Great Again campaign rallies in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota on Friday.

The first rally is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The Rochester rally at 5:45 p.m. will also be livestreamed in this article.

The president’s campaign says the Rochester rally will be capped at 250 people at the insistence of state and local officials.

The Trump campaign sought to shift the venue to a nearby business but ultimately reversed course and moved ahead with the rally at the airport.

The campaign said: “Thanks to the free speech-stifling dictates of Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, only the first 250 people will be admitted.”

