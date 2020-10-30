64ºF

Watch Rooney, daughter of KSAT12 anchor Stephanie Serna, make an altar for Dia de Muertos

Stephanie Serna’s daughter made an altar for her grandfather

Gretchen Nowroozi, GMSA News Producer

Stephanie Serna, Anchor

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIODia de Muertos commemorates those who have passed away, and some people celebrate by making altars.

Good Morning San Antonio Anchor Stephanie Serna’s daughter, Rooney, made an altar for her grandfather this year as a school project.

Rooney incorporated some of her papa’s favorite things, like candy corn and a construction paper cross.

Rooney's finished altar. (KSAT)

Rooney said your loved ones still think about you every day, and you should never forget about them.

“It’s important because they might be happy, like not just happy, but super happy,” Rooney said. “They might think of you every day.”

Whether it’s big or small, making an altar for a loved one who’s passed is a great way to remember them.

