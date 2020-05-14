View a teacher appreciation parade through the eyes of a San Antonio elementary student

SAN ANTONIO – Last week was teachers appreciation week and many students celebrated their teachers with car parades. The teacher appreciation parade for Mark Twain Dual Language Academy happened on Wednesday afternoon.

For many students, this was the first time they got to actually see their teachers since schools shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was taken by Stephanie Serna’s husband as Stephanie was unable to take her daughter to the teacher appreciation parade because she was working.

Her husband said he would take their daughter and he recorded video there in the process. The video is the teacher appreciation parade through a student’s eyes.

In the video, Stephanie’s daughter shared her excitement about being able to see her teachers, her principal and she even thanked “Mark Twain” for the parade.

