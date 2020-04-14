LIVESTREAM: Bird Nest Egg Watch

SAN ANTONIO – A KSAT 12 photojournalist has set up a livestream of a bird nest that he found in his own backyard.

Photographer Bill Caldera said the birds setup their nest on his patio last week and have since laid five eggs.

To view the livestream, click below.

According to the Cornell Lab of of Ornithology, Bewick’s Wren are noisy, hyperactive little birds with bold white eyebrows that flick its long tail as it hops from branch to branch.

The website says they are master vocalists who belt out a string of short whistles, warbles, burrs, and trills to attract mates and defend their territory.

The bird is named after British engraver Thomas Bewick, a friend of pioneering bird artist John James Audubon, who collected the first recognized specimen.

And did you know? Courting Bewick’s Wrens normally form monogamous pairs. The website says while they’re setting up house and even after the female has begun incubating eggs, the male and female often forage together, helping the male to prevent his partner from mating with another bird.

KSAT 12 photographer Bill Caldera set up a livestream of a bird nest he found in his backyard. (KSAT)

More educational content can found on KSAT Kids: