Free 44-day celebration lets you walk through 2 million holiday lights in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – It’s about to look a lot more festive in Marble Falls as the 30th season of the Walkway of Lights returns Nov. 20.

The holiday celebration will run until Jan. 3, 2021 at Lakeside Park and includes more than two million lights covering over 350 sculptures illuminating Lakeside Park.

“This annual holiday spectacle symbolizes the continuous joint effort between the city’s community, Chamber of Commerce, local non-profits and volunteers who continue to make this event a success, year over year,” said Executive Director of Marble Falls Visitors Bureau Jarrod Metzgar.

Concessions will be available to visitors from local nonprofits and an exclusive brew will be available at Double Horn and Bear King Brewery for adults to enjoy.

There is no cost to attend, however visitors are welcome to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits.

Ice skating at Lakeside Park will also be available. Cost is $10 for kids and $12 for adults with skate rentals included in the price of admission.

The Walkway of Lights, which will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, will be closed in cases of bad weather. Click here for weather updates as it relates to the event.

Masks are required for all activities when visitors are unable to maintain 6-foot social distancing.

To learn more about the Walkway of Lights, visit www.marblefalls.org.

Related:

10 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to November

Pet-friendly food truck park opens on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

Ice rink at Travis Park not returning in 2020 due to ‘uncertainty’ with COVID-19