Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in far West San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday near Dugas Drive and Potranco Road.

Police said a 65-year-old woman was driving a vehicle heading eastbound when she struck the 60-year-old man as he was crossing the street.

The woman stopped to help the man and she was not charged, according to officials.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Man hospitalized after being hit by car on South Side, San Antonio police say