Man shot during apparent drug deal on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot in the back during an apparent drug deal on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Goliad Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the man was shot in the lower back by another man.

Police said they found a few shell casings and evidence of a possible drug deal at the scene.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.