Food is one of the most damaging factors of climate change, experts say

When it comes to our environment, there are many factors scientists say can contribute to climate change.

One of the most damaging is food.

A study conducted by the Natural Resources Defense Council, and posted by CNN, lists the top 10 most damaging foods.

Beef topped the study at number one as the most climate-damaging food. It produces the most CO2 compared to all other foods.

The study shows animal agriculture is responsible for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Lamb came in at number two, with slightly lower CO2 emissions than beef.

The third most climate-damaging food is butter.

Experts say it has about half of CO2 emissions than beef, but still poses a huge threat to our environment.

Ranked at number four is shellfish, then cheese at number five.

Asparagus is ranked 6th due to air pollution.

Experts say most of asparagus is grown in the U.S. and flown to other countries, which accounts for higher air pollution.

Pork, veal, chicken and turkey finished up the list.

These foods may taste great, but aren’t good for our earth.

Experts say eating less poultry can help fight climate change.