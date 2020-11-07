WATCH LIVE: President Trump supporters protest in Georgia after Biden projected winner

President Trump supporters are protesting in Georgia after Joe Biden was projected the winner of the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

You can watch a live video of the protests above in the video player.

Biden was named the projected winner after Pennsylvania’s ballot count put Biden ahead with 3,345,724 votes, or 49.6% over President Trump’s 3,311,310 votes, or 49.1%, according to ABC News.

Trump has since announced that he refuses to concede and has threatened further legal action on ballot counting.

