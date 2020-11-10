Bexar County election workers given free COVID-19 testing

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections officials offered poll workers a different kind of token of appreciation this year -- peace of mind.

The county tested election workers for COVID-19 after weeks of working directly with voters who were making their voices heard at the polls in record-breaking numbers across the state.

Bexar County Election Administrator Jacque Callanen called the free testing event a promise kept.

“It was a promise we made to them when we saw all the election officials putting themselves out there for the voters, for this fantastic election. This is the final thing we can do for you," Callanen said.

Even as workers used personal protective equipment during all interactions, the testing was a way to offer peace of mind.

Callanen said the testing process went smoothly thanks to a pre-registration process.

As of this morning, more than 890 workers had signed up to get tested.

