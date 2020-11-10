Man shot in leg after refusing to give up his bicycle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday after refusing to give up his bicycle, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 7 am. in the parking lot of the Winston Square Apartments in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Roselawn Road and Winston Elementary School.

According to police, the suspects drove up to the victim in a black sedan and attempted to steal his bike. That’s when, police said, the man fought back and one of the assailants shot him in the leg.

Police said the suspects fled following the shooting.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said they spoke to witnesses, but it remains unclear as to how many people were in the car that drove off.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.