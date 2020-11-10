North Side residents reject hate after finding white supremacy flyers in neighborhoods

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – North Side residents are speaking against hatred after flyers supporting a white supremacist cause were found in their neighborhoods.

Hollywood Park police found several flyers that appeared to be anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and anti-abortion that called for people to join the organization’s cause.

Neighbors said they were beyond disappointed to see such rhetoric in their area.

“This city is not predominately white,” said Michael Blackmer, a resident. “It is a beautiful mix. This country was founded on the principle that we are a big melting pot. What they are promoting is something I don’t believe. It is something our city doesn’t believe in, and it is something our state doesn’t believe in. It is just asking for trouble that none of us need or want.”

North Side resident Nicole Conaway agrees.

“It is 2020. What is the point? We are in a generation where most kids are mixed,” she said. “They will more than likely grow in families that are mixed. There is no point in that. Love is love, no matter what color you are.”

Pat Sankey said she, too, was upset to hear about the flyers.

“One of the things we have is freedom of speech, and that means you have the freedom to speak ugly too,” Sankey said. “But I have the freedom to not listen. They have the freedom to say and think the way they want, but I have the freedom to not agree. Your freedom goes as far as when you are stepping on somebody else.”

One resident who asked not to be identified said she agreed whole-heartedly with her neighbors.

“I don’t care what part of San Antonio it is,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. There is no place for that. They also cry salty tears, and they also bleed red, and they are a part of the United States of America, and we are one. We all need to be one.”

Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard released the following statement Monday:

“Hollywood Park Police Department is certainly aware of the concerns of our residents after receiving such divisive and unsolicited materials this weekend. Although we are sworn to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, which includes the freedom of speech, we are sensitive to the nature of these flyers and are encouraged by the resolve of our residents to stand by their morals and not let these flyers divide our great community. I have great faith in our ability to protect our residents and even more faith that this community will rise above and not let this divide our community”.

The residents said it’s important to take a breath from the stresses of COVID-19 and the election and work on unifying again.

“I think we need to look to all of our collective church groups together and remember that God is love,” Sankey said.

“Stop trying to divide us,” Blackmer said. “We got enough of that going on. We are trying to get past the division and move forward with unity. It is time to do that. Enough hurt has been spread around, so let’s stop hurting each other.”

Hollywood Park police say they are collecting the flyers and reaching out to their federal partners to share their findings and continue to monitor the situation to ensure their residents' safety.