Kitten found with ears, tail cut off now living his ‘best’ life after being adopted, San Antonio shelter says

SAN ANTONIO – The kitten whose story captured hearts around San Antonio has found a forever home.

Gunner, now named Thor by his new family, is living “his best kitten life” after he was adopted on Nov. 1, according to the San Antonio Humane Society.

More than a month ago, he was found abandoned with his tail and ears cut off behind a car dealership. The humane society took him in, as he was in “urgent need of love and extra care.”

Staff, who named him Gunner, cleaned and treated his wounds, and gave him laser therapy for an easier healing process. The humane society said it appeared his ears and tail were purposely cut off before he was abandoned.

He was with a foster family on his road to recovery but was almost immediately adopted after his story gained local attention at the end of October.

Now, he spends his life playing, cuddling and napping with his sister, a cat named Loki who was also adopted from the shelter.

“He is doing great in his new home,” Lucia Almanza, a spokesperson for the humane society, told KSAT. “We have followed up with his adopter, and his new mom shared that he is living his best kitten life.”

Those interested in adopting a new friend can visit the humane society’s website.

