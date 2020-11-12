NEISD middle school teacher arrested after soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A North East Independent School District teacher has been arrested after he asked a 14-year-old girl for sex on social media, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Christopher Michael Rocha, a math teacher and coach at Krueger Middle School, started to message a student on Snapchat, a popular social media application.

The arrest affidavit said that the 14-year-old student did not recognize the username until Rocha revealed himself to the student and asked that she not tell anyone about their conversation.

Rocha, 29, then asked the student to invite him over to her house to have sex, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said that Rocha sent lewd pictures to the student, who ended up telling a family member what was happening. The family then reported the incident to the school district and the San Antonio Police Department.

Rocha gave a voluntary statement to investigators and gave names of other students he was communicating with through social media, the affidavit said. He was arrested on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications at NEISD, issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“He resigned from Krueger Middle School on Nov. 9. He had been with the District since 2016. He was a math teacher and coach. NEISD reported the allegations to SAPD, NEPD, Child Protective Services and we are proceeding with our usual notifications to State Board for Educator Certification.”

