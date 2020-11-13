Man indicted for manslaughter after allegedly firing weapon that killed San Antonio teen

BALCONES HEIGHTS – A man accused of firing a gun that caused the death of a San Antonio teenager in May has been indicted by a Bexar County Jury on manslaughter charges.

According to the indictment, Kevin Ray Clark, 18, recklessly caused the death of Miranda Martinez, 16, by discharging a firearm in her direction.

At the time of her death, Balcones police charged Clark with unlawful carry of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another man, Eric Hernandez, 21, with unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Police said they were on a call when they heard gunshots coming from the Rise Apartments complex. When they arrived, they found Clark and Hernandez in a gunshot-riddled car, trying to leave at a high rate of speed, officials said. Police say the two had exchanged gunfire with another gunman.

The case will be prosecuted by the criminal trial division in the 379th District Court.

