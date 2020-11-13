Sheriff: Suspected meth lab ‘could have blown the roof right off’ NE Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says his deputies have uncovered a major meth lab inside a Northeast Bexar County home.

He says his investigators, who were working with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration, raided a home in the 5400 block of Lake Grove Thursday night where they found about $2-3 million worth of liquid methamphetamine along with other chemicals and equipment used in meth-making.

The operation, he said, had come to their attention previously.

Salazar said while conducting surveillance on one man, deputies initiated a traffic stop on him earlier in the evening.

Inside that man’s vehicle, he said, deputies found about 10 kilos of meth.

As a result of the traffic stop, deputies then descended on the home where they found more drugs along with the makings of a meth lab, Salazar said.

“By all estimations, those chemicals had the capability of blowing the roof right off of the house, had things gone badly, and probably several of the houses surrounding it,” Salazar said.

At the time of the traffic stop, deputies also found two children in the car.

After arresting the driver, they took the children into protective custody, Salazar said.

“If there is a silver lining to his, it’s we were able to get those kids out of this dangerous situation, away from people that, quite frankly, have very little regard for their safety or that of this neighborhood,” he said.

Salazar said the investigation is continuing.

He asked anyone with information about the suspect meth lab to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6070.