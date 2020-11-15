Four people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are hospitalized, one of which is in serious condition, after an overnight two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:32 a.m., Sunday, in the 7900 block of Prue Road.

Police said two vehicles were traveling down Prue Road when one vehicle clipped the other, causing it to lose control and slam into a telephone pole.

Four people were in the vehicle that crashed into the telephone pole and police said the female driver was ejected and pinned under the car.

San Antonio firefighters assisted in the response and used the jaws of life to rescue her. She suffered serious burns from the exhaust of the vehicle and was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The three other people that were inside of the car, a woman and two men, were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The other vehicle involved in the crash had two men inside, but neither of them were injured, police said.

Officials said both drivers are being evaluated for alcohol consumption.

