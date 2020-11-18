Shotgun blast leaves 23-year-old man dead in Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Helotes.

The victim has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Robert Fluellen.

Helotes police said the victim was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday outside a home in the Beverly Hills subdivision.

“It looked like just a couple of people were hanging out in a garage, playing some pool,” said Helotes Police Sgt. Robert Higgins. “Looked like he had a shotgun wound in his stomach.”

Higgins said paramedics spent some time trying to revive Fluellen, but he died from his wound.

Police declined to say who pulled the trigger.

Higgins said no one has been taken into custody at this time, but the case is still under investigation.