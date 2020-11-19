H-E-B stores add more product purchase limits as coronavirus cases rise, holidays approach

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B stores are once again expanding the list of product purchase limits ahead of the holidays and as coronavirus cases are on the rise.
H-E-B’s website says “stores are in strong supply” and that products are restocked daily, but says purchase limits are a way to protect the supply chain and to make sure products are available for all customers.
The San Antonio-based grocery giant updated its list on Wednesday, which now includes limits on frozen chitterlings, among several other items.
The full list of H-E-B’s product limits includes the following:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Brisket – Limit 2
- Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
- Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
These product limits apply to stores in the San Antonio, Border, Central Texas and Gulf Coast regions. These limits do not apply to Central Market stores, according to store officials.
- Bath Tissue – Limit 2
- Paper Towels – Limit 2
H-E-B, Target, Walmart and other stores placed limits on certain products at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep supplies stocked and to ensure customers bought what they needed.
