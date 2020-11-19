79ºF

H-E-B stores add more product purchase limits as coronavirus cases rise, holidays approach

Frozen chitterlings are now included on the product purchase limit list

Cody King, Digital Journalist

H-E-B store at 20725 TX-46 in Spring Branch.
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B stores are once again expanding the list of product purchase limits ahead of the holidays and as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

H-E-B’s website says “stores are in strong supply” and that products are restocked daily, but says purchase limits are a way to protect the supply chain and to make sure products are available for all customers.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant updated its list on Wednesday, which now includes limits on frozen chitterlings, among several other items.

The full list of H-E-B’s product limits includes the following:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

  • Brisket – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

These product limits apply to stores in the San Antonio, Border, Central Texas and Gulf Coast regions. These limits do not apply to Central Market stores, according to store officials.

  • Bath Tissue – Limit 2
  • Paper Towels – Limit 2

H-E-B, Target, Walmart and other stores placed limits on certain products at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep supplies stocked and to ensure customers bought what they needed.

