H-E-B stores add more product purchase limits as coronavirus cases rise, holidays approach

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B stores are once again expanding the list of product purchase limits ahead of the holidays and as coronavirus cases are on the rise.

H-E-B’s website says “stores are in strong supply” and that products are restocked daily, but says purchase limits are a way to protect the supply chain and to make sure products are available for all customers.

The San Antonio-based grocery giant updated its list on Wednesday, which now includes limits on frozen chitterlings, among several other items.

The full list of H-E-B’s product limits includes the following:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

These product limits apply to stores in the San Antonio, Border, Central Texas and Gulf Coast regions. These limits do not apply to Central Market stores, according to store officials.

Bath Tissue – Limit 2

Paper Towels – Limit 2

H-E-B, Target, Walmart and other stores placed limits on certain products at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep supplies stocked and to ensure customers bought what they needed.

