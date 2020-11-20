58ºF

Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run crash, police say

Crash occurred around 11 p.m. in 1220 block of Bandera Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Bandera fatal hit and run crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 1220 block of Bandera Road, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Hillcrest Drive.

According to police, the man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle that fled that scene.

A passerby saw the man lying in the street and pulled up to a fire station where he called for help, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses. Some vehicle debris, however, was found in the street.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

