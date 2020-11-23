Facebook remains king of social media

Whether it was because of a political post, a weird picture or a mean comment, most people have complained about Facebook at some point.

But, as much as we criticize the social media platform, it is only getting more popular.

According to the statistics website Statista, Facebook has more than 2.7 billion monthly active users around the world.

To put that into perspective – Facebook was the first social media platform to have 1 billion users back in 2012 – and its almost tripled since then.

The thing is, Facebook also owns and operates other popular platforms such as WeChat and Instagram.

During the last reported fiscal quarter, the company stated that 3.14 billion people were using at least one of the company’s core products -- Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, or their newly updated messenger program, each month.

There are 7.8 billion people in the world... so that means according to these numbers, more than 40 percent of the world was on one of Facebook’s social media platforms in last fiscal quarter.

Although that’s a lot of people, we have to also recognize that for so many during this pandemic, social media has been a crucial source of communication with family and friends.