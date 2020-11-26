Man killed during shootout with SAPD officers identified by ME’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a 30-year-old man that was shot and killed on the Northeast Side last week.

Joshua LaPlace, 30, was firing gunshots inside of a mobile home at Greentree Village North Trailer Park, in the 12000 block of O’Connor Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, when officers and a SWAT team arrived, LaPlace kept firing gunshots and then set his trailer on fire.

LaPlace then left the trailer and kept firing gunshots throughout the trailer park before six officers confronted the man and returned fire, killing him, police said.

All six officers were placed on administrative leave and no one else was injured in the incident.

Original:

Six San Antonio police officers are on administrative leave following a deadly shooting on the city’s Northeast Side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the Greentree Village North Trailer Park in the 12000 block of O’Connor Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway after receiving a call about a man shooting a gun inside his trailer.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, when officers and a SWAT team arrived the man kept firing gunshots and then set his trailer on fire.

McManus said the man eventually left the trailer and kept firing shots throughout the trailer park. Six officers confronted the man and returned fire, killing him, McManus said.

Firefighters were able to put the trailer fire out quickly and without incident.

The police chief said the six officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the case. The name and age of the man killed has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.