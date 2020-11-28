USPS delivers new Christmas movie that’s sure to spark some holiday joy

SAN ANTONIO – The United States Postal Service and its 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ program is the subject of a new documentary-style movie set to come out on Dec. 4.

The new movie sheds light on a tradition like no other: the fulfillment of wishes from children writing to Santa.

According to USPS, hundreds of thousands of letters are sent to Santa from children and families across the country every year.

The agency’s Operation Santa makes it possible for individuals and organizations to adopt these letters and send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

Santa himself will explain how he and his volunteers fulfill the wishes during the holiday season.

The movie debuts Dec. 4, the same day that letter adoption opens in the program.

You can view the current letters by clicking here.

The website changes daily as new letters are added to the site, so be sure to visit often, especially if you want to adopt a letter and help make a Christmas wish come true.

Watch the trailer in the video player below:

