Don’t be a Scrooge! Read these letters to Santa to get into the holiday spirit

SAN ANTONIO – Trouble getting into the Christmas spirit because you can’t go home or don’t have the day off? Try reading a few letters to Santa to get into the holiday spirit.

According to the United States Postal Service, hundreds of thousands of letters are sent to Santa from children and families across the country every year.

Most of the letters ask for toys and games, but some kids actually ask for basic necessities or help for a loved one.

The agency’s Operation Santa makes it possible for individuals and organizations to adopt these letters and send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.

The website changes daily as new letters are added to the site, so be sure to visit often, especially if you want to adopt a letter and help make a Christmas wish come true.

Letter adoption opens on Dec. 4 and is available at USPSOperationSanta.com.

To read through some of the letters, click here. For more information on the letter writing and adoption process, click here.

Related: Report: Fauci says Santa Claus has immunity to COVID-19, will still bring holiday cheer this year