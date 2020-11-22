Report: Fauci says Santa Claus has immunity to COVID-19, will still bring holiday cheer this year

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland – Dr. Anthony Fauci is telling families across the nation not to worry about Santa Claus this year, saying he is immune to the coronavirus and will be a-okay on Christmas Day.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke recently in an interview with USA Today and said Santa Clause and his reindeer will be fine on Christmas night, regardless of if they are in or out of a COVID-19 hotspot.

During the pandemic, residents are still encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines, which is a sort of dilemma for Santa who delivers presents in homes across the world on Christmas night.

Additionally, Santa, if he were not superhuman, would fall into several COVID risk categories being older, slightly overweight and around so many people in one day.

However, Fauci cleared it all up and said overall, children should not worry, as Santa has a plan to keep true to his word and still deliver presents this year.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci said in the interview.

He said to make sure to leave out the milk and cookies because Santa will still be bringing Christmas cheer this year, even if it’s at a distance.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci said.

To read the full interview with USA Today, click here.

