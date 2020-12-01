Have you seen this woman? San Antonio police need your help finding this East Side robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating and identifying an East Side robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened at a store located in the 1800 block of South WW White Road.

According to police, a woman attempted to take a bag of unpaid items out of the store without paying for them at 4:37 p.m. on Nov. 19. When confronted by the victims, the woman struck them several times, causing bodily injury.

Police said the woman left the scene after the incident.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

