Woman hit while crossing street dies from injuries, identified by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was knocked unconscious after she was hit by an SUV on Wednesday evening has died from her injuries.

San Antonio police said the woman, identified as Thanalakshmi Subramaniam, 49, was struck while crossing the 6400 block of Blanco Road from east to west.

She was hit by a Lincoln MKX that was traveling south on Blanco Road and knocked unconcious, police said.

Subramaniam was taken to University Hospital but was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Police said Subramaniam was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The driver of the SUV stopped and tried to help the woman, police said. No criminal charges are pending.

