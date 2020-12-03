Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on North Side street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was knocked unconscious and sent to an area hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing the street, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened near Cornwall Drive and Blanco Road on Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 40s or 50s, was crossing Blanco Road when she was hit by a car traveling south on Blanco.

The woman was not walking in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle stopped to help the woman.

Police said the woman had injuries to her legs.

Officials do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the collision.

Related: Man killed in South Side shooting, San Antonio police say