Police counting on surveillance video to help solve Southwest Side stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they plan to view surveillance video from a Southwest Side motel in order to learn more about a stabbing that happened in a parking lot there.

A 31-year-old man suffered several stab wounds to his upper body around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found him about eight miles from the location where it happened.

They say he drove himself to his West Side home, then called 911.

When police found the victim, they say he was in critical condition.

They also say he refused to offer a description of the stabber.

Police said the man told them he and his attacker arrived at the motel parking lot in separate cars. At some point after they both got out of their vehicles, the victim was stabbed.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The stabber got away, police said.