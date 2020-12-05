Dwanta Claus is comin’ to town! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launches boozy holiday ice cream

PORTLAND, Oregon – Dwanta Claus is coming to town! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson launched some holiday treats that are sure to bring you some extra cheer this year.

Johnson teamed up with Salt & Straw, a small-batch ice cream company based in Oregon, and Teremana Small Batch Tequila to launch boozy ice cream just in time for Christmas.

You can enjoy these three boozy flavors: The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree, I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus, and Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Egg Nog.

The company said that $1 from each pint of the special flavors sold through Dec. 31, including those in the holiday pack, will benefit the World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People Program. Teremana Tequila will also match every dollar donated.

The ice cream will be available as scoops and pints across all Salt & Straw scoop shops along the West Coast, as well as for purchase online. The “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” holiday pack will be exclusively available online.

To get your own pint or pint pack, click here.

