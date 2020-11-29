Find Black Santa: App aims to help families find Santas of color

DALLAS – Over the course of this year, people across the country, and across ethnic backgrounds, have fought hard to be represented fairly and have their voices heard on key issues.

Christmas offers a unique opportunity to ensure communities from diverse backgrounds are represented in a holiday that has long been predominantly dominated by white faces.

Jihan Woods, the mother of twins in the Dallas, Fort Worth area and creator of the app “Find Black Santa,” said she has passed on many traditions to her kids, one of them being visiting Santa Claus.

However, finding a Santa that looked like Woods and her family presented a challenge. She said she grew frustrated from the lack of information available on basic internet searches for events featuring Santas of color.

Thus an idea was hatched: the Find Black Santa app.

The idea first started as a Kickstarter campaign, raising over $5,000 in 30 days, according to the company’s website. The app launched in the winter of 2018 and 2019 and has since attracted a strong network of supporters.

With the app, users can quickly search the app’s database by state to see events featuring Santas of color.

For Woods, a self-proclaimed Christmas fanatic, it’s a resource for families to easily access events.

“Christmas can be celebrated in more than one way,” Woods said on her website. “Find Black Santa gives families like mine access to Black Santas nationwide.”

According to its website, the app does the following:

Event Listings: Each comprehensive listing of Black Santa entertainment includes pertinent info such as location, contact info and hours of operation.

Geolocalization: Finding Black Santa has never been easier. Search for Black Santa based on location with an easy-to-read map.

Get Directions: If directions are needed to an event, you will have the option to be redirected to the map application on your device.

User Reviews: Leave a comment about your Black Santa experience to help future event-goers find top notch entertainment.

Beautiful Design: With the help of an app development platform, the app will boast an aesthetically pleasing, simple and fun design.

User-Friendly Interface: Using up-to-date technology embedded in our app development platform, the mobile-app will be easy to use even for those with little to no technology know-how.

