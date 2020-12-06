WATCH LIVE: NASA to launch CRS-21 Dragon cargo spacecraft to International Space Station

NASA is launching a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and cargo Dragon spacecraft stand for a resupply mission at the International Space Station.

The spacecraft is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:17 a.m., Sunday, and will deliver supplies to the ISS.

According to NASA, some of the supplies that will be delivered will help further the ongoing research projects at the space station.

“Some of the science that will be delivered on this mission includes 3D engineered heart tissues for a study that will examine how prolonged exposure to microgravity affects the human heart, meteorite samples and microbes to research the formation and biomining of asteroid material in space, and a study that will observe how brain organoids respond to microgravity,” NASA officials said in a statement.

You can watch the livestream of the event in the video player above.

To learn more about the launch, click here.