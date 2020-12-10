70ºF

Young daughter of DeMar DeRozan helped thwart home intruder, report says

DeMar DeRozan’s LA-area home broken into on Nov. 19

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs drives past Robert Covington #33 of the Houston Rockets off a screen by Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of a NBA basketball game at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – More details have surfaced after a scary incident at the Los Angeles area home of Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

An intruder broke into the home on Nov. 19, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The report stated the intruder, identified as 22-year-old Justin Bergquist, was seen on surveillance video looking into DeRozan’s home from outside.

He went inside the home through a sliding glass door and was seen by DeRozan’s 7-year-old daughter.

According to the report, the intruder made a hand signal for DeRozan’s daughter to remain quiet, but she ran downstairs and notified her parents.

DeRozan ran upstairs to look for the man, but he fled from the home. TMZ reported earlier that DeRozan had chased the man out of the home.

LA County sheriff’s deputies found Bergquist later and arrested him, according to the report.

Deputies said Bergquist intended to break into the home of Kylie Jenner, but went to the wrong house.

Records show Bergquist was booked on Nov. 20 and charged with felony burglary.

DeRozan spoke briefly about the incident Saturday during his Spurs media availability.

“Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I’ve been through worse,” DeRozan said.

