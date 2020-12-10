Young daughter of DeMar DeRozan helped thwart home intruder, report says

SAN ANTONIO – More details have surfaced after a scary incident at the Los Angeles area home of Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

An intruder broke into the home on Nov. 19, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The report stated the intruder, identified as 22-year-old Justin Bergquist, was seen on surveillance video looking into DeRozan’s home from outside.

He went inside the home through a sliding glass door and was seen by DeRozan’s 7-year-old daughter.

According to the report, the intruder made a hand signal for DeRozan’s daughter to remain quiet, but she ran downstairs and notified her parents.

DeRozan ran upstairs to look for the man, but he fled from the home. TMZ reported earlier that DeRozan had chased the man out of the home.

LA County sheriff’s deputies found Bergquist later and arrested him, according to the report.

Deputies said Bergquist intended to break into the home of Kylie Jenner, but went to the wrong house.

Records show Bergquist was booked on Nov. 20 and charged with felony burglary.

DeRozan spoke briefly about the incident Saturday during his Spurs media availability.

“Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California. I’ve been through worse,” DeRozan said.

