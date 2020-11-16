DeMar DeRozan opts in for upcoming season with Spurs, report says

SAN ANTONIO – It appears that DeMar DeRozan will remain a San Antonio Spur – for now.

According to Yahoo! Sports, DeRozan has informed the Spurs that he’s exercising his $27.7 million player option for the upcoming season.

The development comes days after rumors linked the Spurs forward to a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan has averaged 21.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the silver and black.