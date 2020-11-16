73ºF

DeMar DeRozan opts in for upcoming season with Spurs, report says

DeRozan exercises $27.7 million player option for 2020-21 season, Yahoo! Sports reports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs drives past Robert Covington #33 of the Houston Rockets off a screen by Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of a NBA basketball game at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
SAN ANTONIO – It appears that DeMar DeRozan will remain a San Antonio Spur – for now.

According to Yahoo! Sports, DeRozan has informed the Spurs that he’s exercising his $27.7 million player option for the upcoming season.

The development comes days after rumors linked the Spurs forward to a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan has averaged 21.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the silver and black.

