DeMar DeRozan opts in for upcoming season with Spurs, report says
DeRozan exercises $27.7 million player option for 2020-21 season, Yahoo! Sports reports
SAN ANTONIO – It appears that DeMar DeRozan will remain a San Antonio Spur – for now.
According to Yahoo! Sports, DeRozan has informed the Spurs that he’s exercising his $27.7 million player option for the upcoming season.
The development comes days after rumors linked the Spurs forward to a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeRozan has averaged 21.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the silver and black.
