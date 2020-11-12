Latest Spurs rumors: DeRozan, Aldridge, Patty Mills on trading block

SAN ANTONIO – With the NBA Draft and free agency around the corner, the Spurs trade rumor mill is in overdrive.

Multiple Spurs veterans are rumored to be on the trading block.

DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and stalwart guard Patty Mills have all been linked to possible deals with other teams.

The Ringer reported that the Lakers have interest in a blockbuster deal that would send DeRozan to Los Angeles in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and former Spurs guard Danny Green.

DeRozan has one year remaining on his current deal, but he can option out and become an unrestricted free agent.

If DeRozan wants a new deal, he can do a sign-and-trade with the Spurs and another team.

The Ringer also reported that the Spurs might be looking to trade Aldridge, who has been with the team since the 2015-16 season.

Aldridge is also in the final year of his current deal. The Golden State Warriors are said to have interest in Aldridge as they look to return to the top of the Western Conference.

It’s been rumored for months that Golden State would like to add a solid veteran and possibly trade the No. 2 selection in this year’s draft to get that player.

The most surprising trade rumor involves Mills, who is the longest tenured player on the Spurs roster.

It’s been reported that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in trading for Mills. It’s unknown what San Antonio would get from Milwaukee, but a deal with the Sixers might bring Josh Richardson to San Antonio.

Mills averaged a career high 11.6 points per game last season and once again shot well from 3-point range. He is one of the final links to the Spurs Big 3 era.

The reports go along with the idea that San Antonio is ready to shift to a retool mode.

With the exception of DeRozan and Rudy Gay, it was the Spurs young core that received most of the playing time during the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Moving any one of these veterans would also clear up cap space for next summer.

The Spurs currently have the No. 11 pick in Wednesday’s draft. NBA free agency starts on Nov. 20.

