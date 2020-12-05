Spurs’ player DeMar DeRozan chases off home invader at LA home, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES – San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan and his family are all safe following a recent break-in at their Los Angeles home.

According to a report from TMZ, an intruder gained access to DeRozan’s home on Nov. 19. However, it wasn’t until DeRozan heard an unfamiliar noise in his home that he investigated further.

That’s when he found the intruder in the play area of his home, where one of his children was at the time. DeRozan then “chased the man out of his house,” TMZ reports.

The burglar attempted to get back into the gated community soon after the altercation, but security stopped him and notified law enforcement, according to TMZ.

DeRozan was not the intended target, as the intruder was initially trying to gain access into Kylie Jenner’s home, according to TMZ.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of felony burglary. He has also received a restraining order by DeRozan and Jenner, TMZ said.

