Converse firefighter, six-year veteran of department, dies after suffering medical episode

CONVERSE, Texas – The Converse Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own on Saturday.

Firefighter and paramedic Joseph Mitchell, a six-year veteran of the department, died while off-duty after suffering a medical episode, according to a release from the fire department.

Mitchell leaves behind his wife and two-year-old twins, according to fire officials.

Fire Chief Luis Valdez issued this statement on Mitchell’s passing.

“Our department is hurting from this news and this loss is devastating. We ask for prayers for Rochelle, their children and family during this time,” Chief Valdez said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

