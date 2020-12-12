How much ’12 Days of Christmas’ items will set you back this year

We all know that Covid-19 has had a profound effect on 2020 but now, it’s even causing some problems for one of the most popular Christmas songs.

Every year the PNC financial group lists monitors the U.S. consumer price index for the estimated cost for every gift mentioned in the popular Christmas song, “The 12 days of Christmas.”

But, this year is different and thanks to the coronavirus, not all the gifts are available this year.

According to the PNC, you can still have a ‘partridge in a pear tree” for $210.18, which is unchanged since 2019.

As for the two turtle doves, the price of those has gone up 50%. The demand has gone up to $450, the highest increase of all the “12 days of Christmas” gifts.

The three French hens also saw an increase. This trio of chickens will now cost you 15% more and you’ll pay about $210.

Fortunately, the four calling birds did not increase in price, but you’ll still shell out $599.96 for this quartet of singing songbirds.

Next, as the price of gold continues to climb, so does the price for five golden rings.

If your true love is looking to shower you with gold this year, it will cost you $120 more than last year, for a final price of $945.

Since 2020 has been the year for the birds, the PNC says the six-geese-a-laying will cost you more as well.

This group of ganders will cost you $570, 35% more than last year.

You may also want to tell your true love, “stop looking at me swan”.

That’s because swans are the most expensive on the list, coming in at $13,125.

The good news is… the PNC says the price did not go up since 2019.

If you’re on a budget, getting eight maids-a milking may be your best option. The PNC says since the federal minimum wage cost for these eight ladies held steady.

So since they are still working, they are more than willing to help you out… just keep in mind they still need to wear their masks and practice social distancing.

Unfortunately, the final four gifts in the song are canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine-ladies dancing, ten-lords-a-leaping, eleven pipers piping and twelve drummers drumming are all not available.

Since covid canceled most in-person and concert performances this year, most of these musicians are looking to return to the stage soon and hope they have better luck in 2021.

In the meantime, you may be still able to find someone who will perform on Zoom... just know it won’t be the same for your true love.

In all, the total price for all the gifts comes out to about $16,168.00

That’s a 58% drop, thanks to the lack of live performances that are normally included.

