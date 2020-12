Published: December 12, 2020, 11:05 am Updated: December 12, 2020, 11:46 am

The CDC is holding a virtual meeting Saturday to discuss the recently-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine received FDA approval Friday night, and will first be distributed to health workers and nursing home residents nationwide. Read more here.

