2 San Antonio community colleges make list for best in Texas

San Antonio – Two community colleges in the San Antonio area were recognized recently as some of the best in Texas by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings.

Northwest Vista College and Palo Alto College made the top ten list for best community colleges in Texas at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively.

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined by factors like academics, value, professors, and diversity.

The academics accounted for 40% of the overall score and includes acceptance rate, quality of professors and student and alumni surveys.

Value accounted for 27.5% of the overall score and incorporated statistics like loan amounts, alumni earnings and student surveys.

Palo Alto College also recently made headlines as one of the San Antonio organizations gifted a large sum of money from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

