Children at Risk group unveils San Antonio’s top school districts

SAN ANTONIO – Children at Risk, a statewide research and advocacy think tank, has unveiled its top school districts in San Antonio and across Texas for 2019-2020.

The analysis covers 550 public schools in the San Antonio area, including 339 elementary schools, 138 middle schools and 73 high schools.

The nonprofit group named Young Women’s Leadership Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District the top local high school as well as the top local middle school. Hoffman Lane Elementary School in Comal ISD was the top elementary school.

Due to COVID-19, which upended the school system as it forced Texas students to study remotely in March, this year’s ranking is labeled the “pandemic edition.”

The pandemic has changed the way Children At Risk is analyzing data to “better highlight school consistency and growth over time,” according to a press release.

The following are new indicators that will be used for a three-year analysis, according to Children At Risk:

Pace Setters . Pace Setters are Gold Ribbon eligible schools (schools with 75% or more of a campus’ students classified as low-income, that do not classify as charter or magnet programs), that have shown significant improvements from prior years. These Pace Setters are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools in the future.

Pandemic Proof High Schools. Pandemic Proof Schools are schools with 75% or more of a campus’ students classified as low-income that have been classified as high performing campuses (receiving A or B C@R Grades) for three years running.

New Ranking: Three Year Strong . Three-year average; weighted by minority student performance from the 2017-2019 CHILDREN AT RISK School Rankings to provide more context on consistency and growth over that time, relative to campus demographics.

New Rating: Making the Difference, An Equity Score. A new district analysis using three-year average data that takes a more in-depth look at district performance relative to race and ethnicity, via a district composite score.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Here are Children At Risk’s 2019-2020 rankings for San Antonio-area schools:

Top 10 Public High Schools in San Antonio

Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio ISD Judson Early College Academy, Judson ISD Health Career HS, Northside ISD Travis Early College HS, San Antonio ISD Johnson HS, North East ISD Memorial Early College HS, Comal ISD Reagan HS, North East ISD School of Science and Technology, School of Science and Technology O’Connor HS, Northside ISD Byron P Steele II HS, Schertz-Cibolo-University City ISD

Top 5 Middle Schools in San Antonio

Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio ISD Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus, Basis Charter Schools Lopez Middle, North East ISD Bush Middle, North East ISD Garcia Middle, North East ISD

Top 5 Elementary Schools in San Antonio

Hoffman Lane Elementary, Comal ISD Hardy Oak Elementary, North East ISD Wilderness Oak Elementary, North East ISD Crestview Elementary, Judson ISD Timberwood Park Elementary, Comal ISD

Pace Setter Elementary Schools

Pace Setters are Gold Ribbon eligible schools (schools with 75% or more of a campus’ students classified as low-income, that do not classify as charter or magnet programs), that have shown significant improvements from prior years. These Pace Setters are on track to becoming Gold Ribbon schools in the future.

Washington Elementary, San Antonio ISD Agnes Cotton Academy, San Antonio ISD Mission Academy, San Antonio ISD George E Kelly Elementary, San Antonio ISD S/SGT Michael P Barrera Veterans Elementary, Somerset ISD

Pandemic Proof Elementary Schools

Pandemic Proof Schools are schools with 75% or more of a campus’ students classified as low-income that have been classified as high performing campuses (receiving A or B C@R Grades) for three years running.

IDEA South Flores Academy, IDEA Public Schools IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools

Click here to see the complete school rankings analysis and results for the state of Texas in English and Spanish.

Read also: