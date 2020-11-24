COVID-19 cases on the rise in Bexar County schools, data shows

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and those numbers have been reflected in Bexar County’s public school districts.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Education Agency show San Antonio’s three largest school districts have all seen sharp increases in reported positive cases in November.

These cumulative figures have been tabulated by the state since July 27.

Northside ISD reported 191 student and 161 staff cumulative cases in the state’s last report for the week ending on Nov. 15.

113 of the student cases were in grades 7-12.

As of Nov. 8, NISD had reported 130 student and 117 staff cases.

As of Nov. 1, the district reported 95 student and 100 staff cases.

While the cumulative number naturally increases with every reporting period, the weekly numbers show how large or small these increases are. In Northside’s case:

There were 35 new student cases from Nov. 1-8. That figure spiked to 61 new student cases from Nov. 8-15, almost doubling the previous week.

Staff cases went from 17 new cases in the Nov. 1-8 report to 44 new staff cases from Nov. 8-15.

Northside is not alone in seeing these increases. North East ISD reported 136 student and 81 staff cumulative cases in the Nov. 15 report.

70 of those student cases were in grades 7-12.

The district did not file a report on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 1, NEISD reported 83 cumulative student and 53 staff cases.

It’s an increase of 53 student and 28 staff cases over two weeks.

San Antonio ISD reported 77 student and 80 staff cumulative cases on the Nov. 15 report.

36 of those student cases have been from early education.

On Nov. 8, SAISD reported 55 student and 57 staff cases.

On Nov. 1, the district reported 40 student and 46 staff cases.

SAISD is the largest district to have reported more staff than student cases.

Comal ISD has seen a spike in cases this month. The district reported 183 student cases and 49 staff cumulative cases on Nov. 15.

From Nov. 8-15, the district reported 52 new student cases compared to 39 the week before.

Comal ISD started in-person learning on Aug. 25 while Bexar County school districts were not allowed to start until after Sept. 7.

Despite the spike in COVID cases across the state and in the classroom, officials with Northside and Northeast ISD told KSAT on Nov. 18 they did not have any plans to roll back in-person instruction, which has already been largely re-opened for any students who want to return.

NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said at the time the “vast majority” of cases they have seen through their contact tracing efforts have come from off-campus.

Below is a look at the cumulative case totals for Bexar County public school districts.

These totals are from the state heath department and TEA.

The state did not release a report this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials say the next report will have two weeks worth of case totals.

Alamo Heights

Nov. 15: 23 students, 11 staff

Nov. 8: 19 students, 10 staff

Nov. 1: 13 students, 8 staff

Boerne

Nov. 15: 59 students, 36 staff

Nov. 8: 46 students, 29 staff

Nov. 1: 36 students, 19 staff

Comal

Nov. 15 - 183 students, 49 staff

Nov. 8 - 131 students, 37 staff

Nov. 1 - 92 students, 27 staff

East Central

Nov. 15 - 28 students, 17 staff

Nov. 8 - 24 students, 16 staff

Nov. 1 - 16 students, 12 staff

Edgewood

Nov. 15 - 8 students, 32 staff

Nov. 8 - 6 students, 24 staff

Nov. 1 - 2 students, 21 staff

Fort Sam

Nov. 15 - 0 students, 2 staff

Nov. 8 - 0 students, 1 staff

Nov. 1 - 0 students, 1 staff

Harlandale

Nov. 15 - 27 students, 25 staff

Nov. 8 - 25 students, 21 staff

Nov. 1 - 19 students, 13 staff

Judson

Nov. 15 - 27 students, 21 staff

Nov. 8 - 20 students, 17 staff

Nov .1 - 15 students, 16 staff

Lackland

No case numbers reported on Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15

Medina Valley

Nov. 15 - 23 students, 10 staff

Nov. 8 - 18 students, 5 staff

Nov. 1 - 11 students, 3 staff

North East

Nov. 15 - 136 students, 81 staff

Nov. 8 - No report filed

Nov. 1 - 83 students, 53 staff

Northside

Nov. 15 - 191 students, 161 staff

Nov. 8 - 130 students, 117 staff

Nov. 1 - 95 students, 100 staff

Randolph

No case numbers reported on Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15

San Antonio

Nov. 15 - 77 students, 80 staff

Nov. 8 - 55 students, 57 staff

Nov. 1 - 40 students, 46 staff

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City

Nov. 15 - 48 students, 34 staff

Nov. 8 - 44 students, 31 staff

Nov. 1 - 37 students, 29 staff

Somerset

Nov. 15 - 28 students, 13 staff

Nov. 8 - 18 students, 11 staff

Nov. 1 - 10 students, 11 staff

South San Antonio

Nov. 15 - 9 students, 13 staff

Nov. 8 - Suppressed report

Nov. 1 - Suppressed report

Southside

Nov. 15 - 17 students, 12 staff

Nov. 8 - 15 students, 7 staff

Nov. 1 - 8 students, 6 staff

Southwest