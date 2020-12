SAN ANTONIO – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, all basketball games and practices for middle schools and high schools in the North East Independent School District have been canceled, effective immediately.

“The District feels this is necessary for the health and well-being of our students and coaches,” disrtrict officials said in an email.

Officials hope that by canceling practices and games now, practices can safely resume Jan. 4.

