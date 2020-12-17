You can watch a Christmas movie with Santa Claus at Santikos theaters

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know that Santa likes the Grinch?

For a limited time, guests can enjoy the Santikos Santa Experience from Dec. 20-23 at four Santikos locations.

There will be a showing of the Christmas classic, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” with a surprise visit from Santa at the end of the movie.

Tickets are $15 each and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Tickets include:

Small popcorn

Small drink

Photo opportunity with Santa* (socially distanced photos with plexiglass in between Santa and your loved ones)

Free unlimited physical copies of the photos

Free digital copies of the photos that can be emailed or texted to you directly

Santikos officials said social distancing procedures will be followed and maintained. Everyone in attendance is asked to ensure that there are a minimum of two seats between you and the party next to you.

Santa Experience dates and locations are as follows:

12/20 Mayan

12/21 Cibolo

12/22 Palladium

12/23 Casa Blanca

For more information visit https://www.santikos.com/santaexperience/.

