It will ‘snow’ in downtown San Antonio this Saturday at drive-thru holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – Bet you didn’t think you’d get a chance to drive through the snow this holiday season in San Antonio, did you?

Well, you can from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at a free holiday drive-thru event hosted by Hemisfair and Centro San Antonio.

This isn’t the kind of snow that comes from mother nature, by the way. There’s no chance of snow in the KSAT weather authority forecast.

Centro, courtesy of Mireles Ice, is bringing 110,400 pounds of ice to the event to create the magic of man-made snow, according to event officials.

“We wanted to provide a free experience for the community to celebrate the holidays in a safe and socially distant way,” said Andres Andujar, Hemisfair CEO. “This inclusive celebration will offer something for everyone, whether you want a selfie with Santa from the safety of your vehicle or to witness the wonder of the festival of lights.”

In addition to socially distanced Santa selfies there will be carolers from the American Caroling Company, decorations, reindeer and other animals, a drum circle, music and jumping elves.

Santa Claus at Hemisfair. (Hemisfair)

Vehicles should enter at East Cesar E. Chavez and Hemisfair Boulevard. The first 100 cars in line will receive a free back of kettle corn.

For more information go to hemisfair.org/events.

Related: