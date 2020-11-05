Have you heard of hot cocoa bombs? Here’s where to buy them or how to make them at home

SAN ANTONIO – Have you been wondering what those chocolate spheres are that people keep pouring hot water over in videos on social media?

They’re hot chocolate- or hot cocoa - bombs and they’re filled with the 2020 holiday cheer, which we all could use a little more of.

It’s a new twist on an old classic holiday drink which, according to Spruce Eats, dates back to as early as 500 BC where Mayans would drink ground-up cocoa seeds mixed with water, cornmeal, and chili peppers.

Fast forward to 2020 and now there are hollow chocolate spheres that contain cocoa powder and marshmallows.

The trendy update to hot chocolate has started going viral on the social media platform TikTok where users take their hot cocoa bombs and pour hot water or milk on top.

You can buy hot cocoa bombs online or in-person at major retailers like Costco.

There are also many recipes online for creating your own if you want to try your hand at a homemade hot cocoa bomb. We found this one that seems to be a good explainer for beginners.

