2 men found wounded on San Antonio’s West Side shot each other, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they are convinced two late night shootings on the city’s West Side are related and believe the wounded men shot each other.

Police received the first call around 11 p.m. Thursday and found a 29-year-old man at a convenience store at West Military and Highway 90 with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The man told officers he was shot at an apartment complex on Pinn Road and then went to the store to get help.

According to a preliminary police report, the victim said he was talking to several people while attempting to sell car parts when an argument broke out.

The man said during the dispute his necklace was ripped off his neck and his car tires were slashed.

The victim said another man pulled out a gun, causing him to reach for his own weapon.

The report shows both of them fired their weapons.

About a half hour later, police found out the other man also had been wounded.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Jesse Avenue and found him with a gunshot wound in his side.

The report said the second victim told officers he was shot at a location down the street.

However, they did not find any sign of a crime scene there.

Police later determined he was wounded in the shootout with the other man.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man who was found on Jesse Avenue has been named as a suspect in this case, the report said.