Police investigating whether 2 West Side shootings are related

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say there appear to be similarities between two late night shootings on the West Side.

They’re investigating the idea that the incidents may be related.

Officers found the first victim around 11 p.m. Thursday at a convenience store in the 6800 block of W. Military.

That man, who is in his 20s, had a gunshot wound in his leg.

He told police there were two men involved in the shooting and that it happened at a nearby apartment complex.

About a half hour later, they found another man with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Jesse Avenue.

He also told police he had been shot at a different location.

Investigators, however, never did locate his crime scene.

The second victim, who also is in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

An investigator who responded to both shootings says it’s possible they are connected.

At this point, though, police do not know for sure.