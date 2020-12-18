World Health Organization creates ‘Commit to Quit’ initiative to help people quit smoking

The World Health Organization says more people around the world have been trying to quit tobacco products this year because smoking increases the chance of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

The “Commit to Quit” initiative started Dec. 8 and will go through next year. The WHO says it will focus on high-burden countries and the United States is one of them.

The organization recognizes that quitting tobacco products is challenging, especially with added social and economic stresses during the pandemic. They are creating a community of quitters to help get people through.

The WHO is publishing a list of 100 reasons to quit smoking. It shows how tobacco impacts the smoker and everyone around them and even shows how much money an average smoker spends on the products.

The World Health Organization also started a way to chat with someone on WhatsApp. The goal is to keep people who want to quit connected with others and open a platform for someone to reach out for help whenever they need it.

The WHO is also working with all governments to ensure everyone has access to brief advice, toll-free quit line, Mobile and digital services and nicotine replacement therapies.