Texas weddings during COVID-19 era are ‘germ-infested,’ not ‘lovey-dovey,’ photographers say

SAN ANTONIO – Weddings are a family affair, but so is COVID-19.

Texas wedding photographers have shared some of their horror stories of working in event venues during the coronavirus pandemic in an article published by Texas Monthly.

Many events have had to be rescheduled or postponed, forcing the photographers to choose between working in a health crisis or not making ends meet. And, if a wedding is going on as planned, it’s not without some risks.

To see what they mean, you need only search #TexasWeddings on social media to find groups of people without masks, in packed settings or venues advertising what a couple’s experiences could be like.

In the Lone Star State, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ guidelines for wedding venues, a wedding held in a restaurant must follow restaurant protocols. The occupancy is limited to 75%, formerly 50%, if the service is held indoors.

Health guidelines for serving attendees include the following:

Groups maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups at all times, including while waiting to be seated at the reception.

Make a hand sanitizing station available upon entry to the reception.

No tables of more than 10 people.

For Dining:

Do not leave condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional tabletop items on an unoccupied table.

Provide condiments only upon request, and in single use (non-reusable) portions or in reusable containers that are cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Use disposable menus (new for each patron), or clean and disinfect reusable menus after each use.

If a buffet is offered, venue employees and/or contractors serve the food to attendees.

Additionally, the guidelines drafted by Dr. John Hellerstedt, the department’s commissioner, say that venues “may adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all employees, contractors and attendees.”

According to a report by Texas Monthly, despite the lengthy guidelines, the events still pose health risks, even to photographers.

Event photographers told the magazine that some Texas brides and grooms “didn’t care,” if attendees or event staff they hired for their special day got sick because of the event.

“I think most people’s intentions are good,” one photographer said in an interview with Texas Monthly. “It’s just when you get a group of people together with alcohol and socializing, at a certain point, everyone just kind of lets loose, and it gets a little dicey.”

That same photographer recalls an instance in which one groom approached her at the end of the night, shouting his gratitude over the sounds of a DJ.

“He was excited and happy and saying thank you,” the photographer told Texas Monthly. “And I just felt spit land on my face.”

Even at a smaller scale, photographers told the magazine that each venue, party size and region in Texas posed its own risks.

Below are some of the posts from #TexasWeddings on Instagram:

